Turkish influencer Turkan Atay issues legal notice to Maria B over unpaid brand shoot

Turkish influencer Turkan Atay has issued a legal notice demanding USD 8,000 and a public apology from renowned Pakistani designer Maria B, accusing her of failing to fully compensate for a brand shoot conducted in Turkey earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, Atay shared a series of videos claiming she was hired to manage production for Maria B’s 2025 campaign, but was not paid the agreed amount. She said that from the outset, she had quoted charges per outfit, covering all production costs, including locations, models, and videography.

Despite completing the project, Atay alleged she received only partial payment. She further claimed the brand disputed the terms after delivery, insisting payments were typically made per social media reel, not per outfit.

“It’s been three months—they’re wasting my time and treating me like a fool,” she said in a video message. “Please return my money. I have every right to it and will never work with you again.”

In her caption, she wrote, ‘This issue has continued for three months. They ignored my messages and failed to take the matter seriously. It’s no longer about money, but about self-respect. Any recovered amount will be donated to someone in need.”

In a follow-up post, Atay shared screenshots of conversations with Maria B’s PR manager, showing her per-outfit pricing for shoots at touristic locations, with professional video services, had been agreed upon.

Maria B’s team responded with two official statements. The first clarified the brand’s longstanding commitment to integrity and transparency in its collaborations, claiming the issue was a misunderstanding that they were working to resolve.

The second statement asserted that the brand had made an initial payment, acknowledged the remaining amount, and offered full payment. However, Maria B’s team claimed that Atay’s continued defamation was damaging, prompting them to consider legal action.

On Thursday, April 24, Atay’s legal notice, filed by her counsel Rana Intezar, demanded USD 8,000, including USD 2,000 in legal fees, USD 1,000 for outstanding payments, and USD 5,000 for emotional distress. It also requested a written public apology across all platforms where allegedly defamatory material had been posted.

This dispute is not the first time Maria B has been at the centre of controversy in Turkey.

In August 2024, the designer faced backlash over her “Palestine Collection,” which featured symbolic Palestinian imagery. The collection was accused of commercialising a humanitarian crisis, a controversy that deepened when artist Leena Ghani accused Maria B of copying a design created by Turkish artist Hacı Balina Atolye.

Maria B later admitted on Instagram that the use of the design was unintentional, attributing it to the rapid circulation of digital content.