Turkish man accidentally shot dead by his dog during a hunting trip

Ankara: A Turkish man lost his life after being accidentally shot by his dog during a hunting trip in the Turkey, reported local media.

32-year-old Ozgur Gevrekoglu had gone hunting with four friends in the mountains of Alacam, in the province of Samsun, located on the Black Sea coast.

As per media reports, the accident occurred while the Ozgur Gevrekoglu was packing up to leave.

Gevrekoglu was reportedly putting his pet dog in his car when the dog’s his paw inadvertently touched the trigger of the still-loaded gun, causing the weapon to fire.

He became a father just two weeks ago, and died of a gunshot wound to his stomach before paramedics arrived on the scene.

Gevrekoglu was a dog lover and a passionate hunter, as many pictures appeared of him on social media, standing holding the birds he hunted, and wearing hunting and shooting kits.

Some Turkish media outlets claimed that Gevrekoglu was indeed killed, and that the dog’s alibi was just a cover-up, Newsflash reported. However, so far, investigators have not found any evidence of foul play.