Viral video: Young American girl reacts to Adhan in Dubai mall

Abu Dhabi: A video footage circulated on social media platforms shows the reaction of a young American girl who hears the call to prayer (Adhan) for the first time in a Dubai mall.

The video has been doing rounds on the internet after it was posted by Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his Twitter account.

The video has been liked by more than 4,000 people and retweeted 1,502 times.

On Sunday, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to Twitter and wrote, “Instinctively, the attention of the American girl in 2014 attracted the sound of the call to prayer (Adhan) for the first time in the Dubai Mall, and with her innocence she expressed her admiration.”

In a video clip, which was shot in 2014, a young girl in a striped dress is seen holding a stuffed toy in one hand and looking around her in amazement while she hears the call to prayer from mall speakers.

“That’s a good one,” she is heard telling her father who answers: “That’s the call to prayer (Adhan). What do you think?”

بالفطرة .. شد انتباه الطفلة الأمريكية عام 2014 صوت الأذان لأول مرة في مول دبي، وببراءتها عبّرت عن إعجابها pic.twitter.com/GrpVGIQWhE — سيف بن زايد آل نهيان (@SaifBZayed) November 27, 2022

“I was in a Muslim country and the bee did not hear the call to prayer even once a month. And when I arrived at Dubai airport a month after hearing the call to prayer, I went towards him like this girl. It is a Muslim country. If there is no call to prayer, it is sadder,” commented user Aqeel.

User ariellaeder said, “This is me on my balcony every time I hear the muezzin calling to pray. I am not a [Muslim] but love to listen to it.”

“The call to prayer is an atmospheric, timeless & comforting sound even to me, a non-Muslim, in this chaotic world we now live in,” commented user infamousacademy.