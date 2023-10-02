Turkish President Erdogan pledges to make new constitution

Erdogan has been pushing for a new constitution to replace the current one, which was ratified in 1982 and has been amended 19 times since then.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 2nd October 2023 4:34 am IST
Turkish Prez Erdogan pledges to make new constitution
Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to make a new constitution in the new term of the parliament and invited all political parties and all segments of the society to join the effort.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“Now we have a new task and a new opportunity before us. This is to give our country a new and civilian constitution,” Erdogan said in a speech at the opening ceremony for the new legislative year of the parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We invite all parties, all MPs (members of parliament), all social segments, and everyone who has a say and proposal on this issue, to join our call for a new constitution with a constructive understanding,” he said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament

Erdogan said his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was open to all kinds of compromises to draft the constitution, and they expected the same constructive approach from other political actors.

Erdogan has been pushing for a new constitution to replace the current one, which was ratified in 1982 and has been amended 19 times since then. The last amendment in 2017 introduced a presidential system and abolished the parliamentary system.

Erdogan has been leading the country since he became prime minister in 2003.

He became the first executive president of Turkey in 2018 following a constitutional referendum in 2017 which changed Turkish parliamentary system into a presidential one.

In May, Erdogan was elected as a president for his third term. The AKP has been working on a draft charter since last year.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 2nd October 2023 4:34 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button