Turkish Prez threatens no backing for Sweden’s NATO bid after Quran burning

"Those who allow such disgraceful acts in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm can't expect good news from us on NATO membership," Erdogan said on Monday at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 24th January 2023 6:30 am IST
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Sweden that it should not expect Turkey’s backing to join the NATO following the burning of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

No individual has the freedom to insult the faith of Muslims or other religions, he was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

Saturday’s burning of a copy of the Quran by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, came at a time when Sweden, along with Finland, was seeking Turkey’s backing to join NATO.

The bid has been blocked by the Turkish government, which accuses Sweden and Finland of supporting anti-Turkey groups.

The Nordic states have pledged to support Turkey’s fight against terrorism and agreed to address Ankara’s pending deportation or extradition requests for “terror” suspects. But the Turkish parliament has not ratified their membership yet.

