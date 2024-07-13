Turkiye moves to revoke citizenship from those serving Israel army

The Turkish Parliament passed a bill in its first reading that seeks to revoke the citizenship of Turkish nationals who participated in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) genocidal war in Gaza.

The bill proposed on Wednesday by the Islamist Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR) would not only strip these individuals of their Turkish citizenship but also confiscate their assets in Turkey.

According to the reports, the proposed legislation states that those nationals who do not return to Turkey within three months of calling would lose their citizenship, and their property would be seized.

The leader of the HÜDA-PAR party, Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu, highlighted the report of thousands of Turkish nationals participating in the Gaza conflict alongside the Israeli military.

Zekeriya in his speech labelled them as perpetrators of genocide. He further argued that such individuals must face dire consequences in Turkey specifically under the Genocide Convention which the country ratified in 1950.

The bill was significantly supported by several political parties in the Parliament, including the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and other Islamist and nationalist opposition parties also showed their support.

The debate over the bill comes amid Israeli’s full-scale war crime in Gaza. The death toll in Gaza, in the meantime, has exceeded 38,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.