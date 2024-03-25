TV universe converges at ‘Bigg Boss 17’ couple Ankita-Vicky’s Holi bash 

Mumbai: For the third consecutive year, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, whom we last saw together in ‘Bigg Boss 17’, hosted their famous Holi party on Monday, March 25, in Mumbai. This year, it was christened #AnVikiRasLeela3.0.

Fresh off the release of ‘Swatantriya Veer Savarkar’, where she plays the freedom fighter’s wife Jamuna Bai, Ankita had told IANS that the party will be for her family and friends.

As expected, pretty people familiar to television viewers were the first to show up, starting with Isha Malviya, Rajiv Adatiya and Archana Gautam.

As the afternoon progressed, Sunny Leone joined the party with her husband and children. So did Karanvir Bohra (‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’), ‘Bigg Boss 16’ first runner-up Shiv Thakare, Nia Sharma of ‘Naagin 4’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, and social media personality Manisha Rani.

Ankita and Vicky were busy receiving the guests — an eclectic mix — on a sunny day, as dhols struck an energetic beat in the background.

Both were dressed in white, as is expected on Holi. Ankita’s plain-white Anarkali salwar suit was offset by a dupatta with rainbow-hued blocks, dangling earrings and dark sunglasses. Vicky paired his white ensemble with sneakers and of course the de rigueur sunglasses.

On Holi eve, incidentally, an old, unseen video started doing the rounds, showing her playing Holi with her late former boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom she had a seven-year-long relationship. She’s dancing to Amitabh Bachchan’s groovy ‘Silsila’ number, ‘Rang Barse’.