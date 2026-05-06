TVK functionary arrested for sexually harassing minor girl

The accused, identified as Dinesh alias 'Pambu' Dinesh, is a resident of Kasimedu and serves as a local office-bearer of TVK.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2026 9:18 pm IST
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TVK functionary arrested for sexually harassing minor girl

Chennai: Police arrested a 35-year-old TVK functionary on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl in the city, police said on Wednesday, May 6.

The accused, identified as Dinesh alias ‘Pambu’ Dinesh, is a resident of Kasimedu and serves as a local office-bearer of TVK.

According to police, the incident took place on April 23 when a 10-year-old girl was visiting her grandmother’s house, located near the accused’s residence.

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Dinesh allegedly lured the minor to his room and sexually harassed her.

He also allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.

The matter came to light after the girl confided in her aunt at Mylapore, following which her parents lodged a complaint at the Kasimedu police station on May 3.

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The case was subsequently transferred to the Royapettah All Women Police Station as it involved offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A police official said Dinesh had been absconding since Monday after the complaint was filed.

He was reportedly traced to a counting centre in the R K Nagar constituency, where he had been campaigning for a party candidate.

A special police team apprehended the accused late Tuesday night.

He was remanded to judicial custody following his arrest under the POCSO Act.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2026 9:18 pm IST

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