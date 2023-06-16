Twin daughters of imam in J&K’s Kulgam crack NEET

Srinagar: The twin daughters of an imam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district have brought cheer to the family by qualifying in the undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

The girls cracked the test in their first attempt.

Syed Sabiya and Syed Bismah, residents of Watoo village in the Noorabad area of the south Kashmir district, secured 625 and 570 marks respectively in the entrance examination for medical colleges.

Their house has come to life after the results were announced as relatives, neighbours and well-wishers are turning up to congratulate the family on the feat of the twins.

The girls acknowledged the role of their family members, teachers and supportive neighbours behind their success.

“Our parents supported us a lot since our childhood. The people in our area also boosted our morale. Everyone had a role to play in my success,” Sabiya told PTI.

Sabiya, who studied in a local Islamic model school till Class 3 before joining a private school, said throughout her school days, her teachers gave her the confidence that she can do something big in life.

“Thanks to my teachers, I nurtured the dream of becoming a doctor or an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer and do something big in life,” she said.

Bismah said both the sisters were nervous ahead of the declaration of the NEET results. “We are very happy that the results are good. We thank god for it. Our entire family is happy,” she said.

Bismah said they used to help each other a lot during their studies.

“We might have encountered many more difficulties had any of us been alone. We supported each other throughout this journey to achieve this success,” she said.

Sabiya said the sisters were overwhelmed that both of them have qualified in the NEET.

“I want both of us to become good doctors and serve our people,” she said.

Their father, Sajad Hussain, the imam (priest) at the local Jamia Masjid, said he considers both religious and worldly education important for children.

“I thank god. I am extremely pleased with their achievement. Both religious teachings and worldly education are important. I taught my daughters about Islam, prayers, the Quran and gave them school education as well,” he said.

The siblings said one needs to be extremely focused to qualify in the NEET.

“Identify your weaknesses and then take help to overcome those,” they said.