Twins! Rubina Dilaik welcomes two baby girls?

Mumbai: The excitement is palpable for television celebrities Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla as they eagerly anticipate the arrival of their first child. Bringing immense joy to the couple, the delightful news has now become a reality as Dilaik has given birth to charming twin baby girls. While the official confirmation from the couple is still pending, the revelation inadvertently surfaced through Dilaik’s trainer, who initially shared the news and later accidentally edited the post.

At the moment, we anticipate an official announcement from Shukla and Dilaik that is bound to stir up a significant buzz on the internet. Hopefully, we’ll soon catch a glimpse of their little ones and learn their names.

For the unversed, Dilaik pleasantly surprised everyone by confirming her pregnancy in September 2023. She also recently hinted on her YouTube channel later that she is expecting twins! She said in the podcast episode ‘Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show’, “I wish to share with you we are expecting twins.”

Dilaik and Shukla tied the knot in June 2018. Subsequently, they both participated in Bigg Boss 15, which Dilaik eventually won. During their time on the show, they became a topic of discussion as they openly shared about facing difficulties in their marriage, considering separation at one point. Interestingly, their participation in Bigg Boss is credited with saving their relationship, according to their own acknowledgment.