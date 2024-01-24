Twist in top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande OUT

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is just 4 days away, it is set to take place on January 28. The recent exit of Vicky Jain has paved the way for the top 5 finalists – Ankita Lokhande, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar.

The excitement among fans is soaring, and social media is abuzz with debates, polls, and discussions about who will lift the coveted trophy this year.

Bigg Boss 17 Top 3 Finalists

Adding to the anticipation, a recent tweet by The Khabri about the top 3 based on the latest voting is going viral. The surprising revelation excludes Ankita Lokhande and features other three contestants as potential finalists.

1. Munawar Faruqui

2. Abhishek Kumar

3. Mannara Chopra

This has shocked netizens because Ankita has been rumoured as a ‘fixed winner’ of Bigg Boss 17. Speculations are rife that makers will turn and twist the game at the last minute because she is the popular face of the television industry.

In another twist, a tweet from Bigg Boss Tak took the internet by storm yesterday that suggested a potential shift in the expected outcome on grand finale day. Despite Munawar Faruqui’s widespread popularity on social media and polls, the tweet hints at the makers leaning towards making Mannara Chopra the winner. If this actually happens, it will surely shock the fans.

#MunawarFaruqui might be leading on a few social media polls or in Twitter trends.



BUT MUNAWAR WILL NOT WIN BIGG BOSS 17. HE WILL END UP BEING RUNNER-UP IN THE SHOW. That's what the channel has planned!



BOOKMARK OR SAVE THE TWEET!



SEE YOU ON 28TH JAN!#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 23, 2024

As the excitement builds, fans are eagerly awaiting the grand finale to see how the final moments of Bigg Boss 17 unfold. The unpredictability of the show keeps everyone on their toes, making it a thrilling ride until the last moment.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17 grand finale.