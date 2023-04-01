Twitter bans record over 6.8 lakh accounts in India amid major overhaul

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st April 2023 7:21 pm IST
Legacy Twitter Blue badges to be removed from April 1, pay Rs 9,400 a year in India

New Delhi Struggling to become profitable under Elon Musk as it takes drastic decisions which have infuriated users, Twitter banned a record 682,420 accounts promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity in India between January 26 and February 25.

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk, also took down 1,548 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received just 73 complaints from users in India in the same time-frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

MS Education Academy

In addition, Twitter processed 27 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

Also Read
Raja Singh hate speech: Twitter withholds tweets on Centre’s directions

“We overturned 10 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended,” said the company.

“We also received 24 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period,” it added.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

The report came as Twitter was set to remove all legacy verified Blue check marks from April 1, and the users will have to pay either Rs 900 a month or Rs 9,400 a year to carry the Blue Badge with verification, with some additional benefits like an ability to edit tweets and post longer text/videos.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st April 2023 7:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button