Twitter founder Jack Dorsey quits Bluesky board, confirms company

Co-Founder and Former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey

New Delhi: Jack Dorsey, who founded Twitter (now called X), has quit the board of Bluesky, a decentralised social media platform he also helped co-founded.

The company said in a post that it is now searching for a new board member.

“With Jack’s departure, we are searching for a new board member for the Bluesky public benefit company who shares our commitment to building a social network that puts people in control of their experience,” Bluesky said on its own platform.

Dorsey-backed Bluesky, an alternative to Twitter/X, reached two million users in November last year.

The company thanked Dorsey for his help in funding and initiating the project.

“Today, Bluesky is thriving as an open source social network running on ‘atproto’, the decentralised protocol we have built,” it informed.

The company confirmed his departure after an X user asked Dorsey if he was still on Bluesky’s board, to which Dorsey responded with a “no”.

The platform has so far launched features like mobile push notifications, general user lists, email verification and advanced feed and thread preferences.

Last year, Bluesky raised $8 million. In 2022, it had secured $13 million in funding with Dorsey joining its board.

