Twitter removes verification badges of Trump, Soros, Gates, and Hillary Clinton

Twitter recently removed the verification badges of several high-profile individuals, including former President Donald Trump, billionaire philanthropist George Soros, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. The move has sparked controversy and speculation about Twitter’s motives, with some users criticizing the company’s lack of transparency and consistency in its verification process.

Twitter’s verification badge is meant to identify accounts belonging to public figures, journalists, and other notable individuals, and is a highly coveted symbol of credibility and authenticity on the platform. However, the company has faced criticism in the past for its opaque and inconsistent verification process, which has led to confusion and frustration among users.

Twitter recently introduced a paid verification system, allowing users to apply for a verification badge for a fee. However, the move has been met with skepticism and criticism from some, who argue that it will only exacerbate existing inequalities on the platform.

The recent removal of the verification badges of high-profile figures like Trump, Soros, Gates, and Clinton has added fuel to this controversy. Twitter has not provided an official explanation for the removal of these badges, which has only added to the controversy and confusion surrounding the issue.