Twitter will suspend accounts engaged in doxxing for 7 days: Musk

Emphasising that criticising him all day long is totally fine, "but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not".

Published: 16th December 2022 11:20 am IST
New Delhi: Elon Musk on Friday announced that Twitter accounts engaged in doxxing will receive a temporary seven-day suspension.

“7 day suspension for doxxing. Some time away from Twitter is good for the soul,” he chuckled, after organising a poll on the subject on his Twitter handle.

Doxxing (also spelled doxing) is the act of revealing someone’s personal information online. Doxxing is a form of online harassment that means publicly exposing someone’s real name, address, job, or other identifying data.

The new Twitter owner earlier suspended Jack Sweeney’s Twitter account who tracked Musk’s private jet.

Musk on Thursday claimed his little son, who goes by the name ‘X’, was followed by a “crazy stalker” on the road in Los Angeles.

On Friday, he also said that a time delay on reporting location that doesn’t put people at serious risk of being killed is fine.

He also suspended accounts of several prominent journalists, including Donie O’Sullivan from CNN and Drew Harwell from The Washington Post as they covered the “exact real-time location” of Musk.

Musk had earlier said that any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation.

“This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok,” Musk informed.

On November 7, Musk claimed that the account was a “personal safety risk” but he will not suspend it as a part of his “commitment to free speech”.

