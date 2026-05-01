Two activists taken by Israel after Gaza aid flotilla intercepted

Barcelona: Israeli authorities have said they are taking two activists who led an aid flotilla bound for Gaza — and were captured by Israel in international waters of the Mediterranean Sea — to Israel for questioning.

The activists, Palestinian-Spanish citizen Saif Abukeshek and Brazilian citizen Thiago Avila, were among dozens of activists intercepted by the Israeli navy off the coast of Crete.

They are members the Global Sumud Flotilla’s steering committee, whose mission was to break Israel’s naval blockade and bring some humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

In all, some 20 boats and 175 activists were intercepted by the Israeli navy.

Activists said Israeli forces stormed their vessels, smashed engines and detained some of those onboard.

Also Read Israeli navy intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla in Mediterranean

The incident occurred hundreds of kilometres from Gaza and Israel overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

Israeli officials said they needed to take early action against the flotilla before it reached Israeli waters because of the high number of boats involved.

On Friday the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X that it was taking the two activists to Israel for questioning, and that Abukeshek was “suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization” and Avila was “suspected of illegal activity,” without providing evidence.

As published by the Board of Peace and the U.S. State Department, the humanitarian activity in the Gaza Strip is managed by the BoP, and this Hamas-led-flotilla is another provocation designed to divert attention from Hamas’s refusal to disarm – and to serve the PR interests of… pic.twitter.com/5Bof2RzG0y — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 1, 2026

The Global Sumud Flotilla appealed for international support. “We demand that all governments do all they can to pressure the Israeli regime to release all the illegal abductees,” the group said Friday.

The rest of the flotilla participants were released in Crete late Thursday. Of the 53 vessels that had been sailing prior to the interception, 31 reached safe waters and would continue their attempts to “break the illegal siege of Gaza,” organisers said.

The flotilla set sail earlier this month from Barcelona, Spain. Organisers have said more than 70 boats and 1,000 people from around the world would be participating, with more vessels joining the original boats as the flotilla sailed east across the Mediterranean.

The Greek foreign ministry said Thursday that it had asked Israel to withdraw its ships from the area and had offered its “good services” for the activists to disembark in Greece and be repatriated.

Protests in solidarity with the flotilla erupted across several capitals including in Rome, Athens and Istanbul.

Spain and Brazil have not yet commented on the detention and transfer to Israel of Abukeshek and Avila.

But they said in a joint statement with several other nations late Thursday that Israel’s interception of the flotilla and detention of the activists in international waters “constitute flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law.”

The flotilla’s latest attempt to reach Gaza comes less than a year after Israeli authorities foiled a previous effort by the group.

That attempt involved about 50 vessels and around 500 activists, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, and several lawmakers.

Israel arrested, detained and later deported the participants, including Avila, who claimed Israeli authorities abused them while in detention. Israeli authorities denied the accusations.