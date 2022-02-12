Two arrested by Rachakonda police for banned tobacco

Hyderabad: Special Operations Team of LB Nagar Zone, along with Ghatkesar police intercepted a Tata Safari vehicle at the ORR Toll Plaza at Ghatkesar and nabbed two offenders, who were procuring and transporting the noxious banned tobacco products from Karnataka State to Warangal.

The police arrested Kota Srinivas of Subedari, Hanmakonda, Warangal District and Barigalla Sathish, driver, residing near Khazipet Darga, Hanmakonda and seized 22 bags of Amber Tobacco, RR Tobacco 16 bags, six bags of J K Tobacco, TATA Safari vehicle, two mobile phones, and cash of Rs 7,200 from their possession.

Police said Kota Srinivas was running business under the style as Jai Durga Cool Drinks at Subedari, Hanumakonda since a long time. Simultaneously, he started illegally selling, supplying and transporting the banned noxious tobacco and tobacco products. He was purchasing the noxious Tobacco from Karnataka State from various vendors clandestinely and supplying them to people.

He was arrested several times earlier for similar cases. First, he was arrested by Subedari police in 2016. Later in 2020 by the Khazipet police and Sadasivpet police for transporting banned the noxious tobacco products in violation of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.