Two arrested for brutal murder of sofa maker in in Asifnagar

Hyderabad: Two men who were accused in a gruesome murder case that took place on Sunday, July 20 in New Kishan Nagar, behind Rahath Hotel, have been arrested by Asifnagar police in coordination with the South West Zone Task Force. The accused men were Mohd Waseem and Sameer Khan, who were both local residents of the Asifnagar area and engaged in furniture work.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:45 pm in a narrow street, where the duo, police said, killed Mohammed Qaboola, a 28-year-old sofa maker of Sabber Nagar. Both the accused and the deceased were said to be friends, but had been known to be hostile towards each other.

The investigation showed that the duo met during the day at Nammak Karkhana, drank alcohol, and decided to kill Qaboola. With a knife in hand, the couple patrolled the locality on a Pulsar motorcycle and spotted the victim with friends close to the hotel.

They approached and started an altercation, after which Sameer Khan purportedly pulled out a knife and started stabbing Qaboola. While his friends ran, Mohd Waseem allegedly gripped the victim’s hands to facilitate the beating. The assault concluded when Sameer hit the victim’s head using a granite stone, causing life-threatening injuries.

The police took possession of the crime weapon, the motorcycle, and an accused’s mobile phone. According to reports, Sameer has a prior criminal record and was booked in the 2021 case under IPC Section 307.