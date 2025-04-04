Two arrested for murder at Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested on Thursday, April 3 in connection with the murder in Hyderabad’s Mir Alam Tank.

The accused were identified as rowdy sheeter Azhar and his accomplice Nagendra both aged 20 years. The deceased has been identified as Simlan alias Raheem, 15.

According to the Attapur police Raheem’s body was found with severe injuries on his head in a pool of blood near Miralam tank on Thursday morning. The accused were identified and arrested on Thursday evening based on clues and other leads. They were remanded to judicial custody, police said.

Police said the accused and the deceased, a school dropout from the neighbouring Hasan Nagar area, had known each other for a long time. However, the accused were upset with Raheem for allegedly spreading rumours about them, police added.



The police further said that Raheem left home on Wednesday evening but did not return. His family members started a search for the boy but in vain. When the police received information that he was last seen with the accused, they were picked up and interrogated, during which they confessed to the murder.



Police said that the duo confessed to repeatedly hitting Raheem on the head with bricks. Azhar was earlier involved in two cases, while Nagendra was involved in a ganja case, both at Attapur police station, a police official said.