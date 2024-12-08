Two arrested for offering fake job visas worth Rs 83L in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons including a woman were arrested on Saturday, December 7, for handing fake job visas to job seekers in Hyderabad.

The accused were identified as Yeruva Abhishek Reddy, 30, a resident of Asifnagar and Thumma Chinamma, 41, a resident of Nizampet. They operated an office at Himayatnagar. They enticed candidates with lucrative job offers.

Abhishek and Chinnama convinced the job seekers that no prior experience was required to avail of job opportunities abroad. The visa application process and the job offers would be ready in three months.

Also Read School student dies during volleyball match in Telangana

They made false promises of overseas employment, including visas, accommodation, and travel arrangements and issued fake visas to 25 candidates. The accused collected Rs 83 lakh from the victims and avoided contact with them.

On enquiry, it was learnt that Abhishek had spent some of the fraudulent amount to purchase a car. The police seized two laptops, five mobiles, agreements made with the victims, visa approval papers, stamps and a labour license all worth Rs 25 lakh from the accused.

Previously Abhishek and Chinamma were booked for fraud by the Alwal and Narayanguda police. Based on a complaint, the Commissioner’s Task Force North (Zone) in coordination with the Narayanguda police apprehended the accused.

The accused were booked under sections 318 (3)(4), 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).