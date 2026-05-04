Two arrested for raping woman in Amethi

Amethi: Two men were arrested on Monday, May 4, for allegedly raping a woman from their village here, officials said.

The incident took place under the Gauriganj police station area on Saturday.

“One of the accused was acquainted with the woman and used to talk to her,” a police official said.

On Saturday, when the woman had gone to the fields, the accused allegedly intercepted her and took turns to rape her. When the woman resisted, the accused also threatened to kill her family members. They later fled, police said.

On Sunday morning, the woman’s family filed a complaint at the Gauriganj police station, they said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said Inspector in-charge of Gauriganj police station Arun Mishra.

Both the accused were arrested on Monday morning and will be produced before a local court during the day. The woman has been sent for a medical examination, he said.