Two arrested for selling ganja in Hyderabad

Both accused are natives of Maharashtra

Published: 2nd September 2025 6:18 pm IST
Two people were arrested for selling ganja in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Prohibition and excise and state task force officials arrested two persons for selling ganja in Hyderabad. Around 1.2 kilograms of ganja, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle were seized.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Musharaf and Mohd Jaweed, both natives of Maharashtra but residing in Golconda.

According to the officials, Musharaf and Jaweed purchased ganja from different persons and sold it to customers at the toddy compound located at Langar Houz.

On a tip off, the officials caught the two red-handed while selling ganja.

