Two BIG projects lost by Rakul Preet Singh

Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh has made a name for herself in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. Over the years, she has faced many challenges but always found a way to keep moving forward. In a recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Rakul opened up about being replaced in a Telugu film that starred Prabhas, and how she handled that setback early in her career.

Getting Replaced Without Notice

Rakul shared how she was unexpectedly replaced by a big Telugu film after shooting for four days. She wasn’t even told about it directly. While most people would be upset, Rakul took it in stride. In the interview, she said, “I was replaced from a film after shooting for four days before I made my debut. This was a Telugu film with Prabhas. But sometimes, when you don’t know much about the industry or its way of functioning, you don’t take it to heart.”

At that time, Rakul didn’t let it affect her. She believed that maybe it wasn’t meant to be and that another opportunity would come along. Her positive attitude helped her deal with this tough situation.

Facing More Challenges in the Industry

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only time Rakul was replaced. It happened again with another big project, even before she started shooting. She admitted that when this happens more than once, people might start spreading rumors about why you’re being replaced. Some might assume you have a bad attitude or that you’re not good enough. But Rakul didn’t let these challenges get to her. She remained focused on her goals and continued to work hard.

Rakul believes that her innocence and positivity helped her a lot during those early days. She wasn’t jaded or bitter about being replaced. “There is a beauty in innocence and naivety. I was so naive, I thought, ‘Oh, ok they have removed me? No problem, maybe this wasn’t meant for me, I will do something else,’” she shared.

Despite the initial setbacks, Rakul Preet Singh has built a successful career. She made her debut in Kannada cinema with Gilli in 2009 and entered Bollywood in 2014 with Yaariyan. Over the years, she has starred in many hit films like De De Pyaar De, Doctor G, and Runway 34. Her hard work and talent have made her a popular actress in both the South Indian and Hindi film industries.

Looking ahead, Rakul has some exciting films coming up. Two of her next projects in Hindi are De De Pyaar De 2 and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, both of which have created a lot of buzz. Fans are eager to see her continue to shine on screen.