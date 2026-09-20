Two brain-dead donors in Telangana help save eight lives

In a post on X, Sajjanar said, "Vinay, 26, a techie from Kamareddy who was declared brain dead, and Padma Andalu, 60, from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, have given a new lease of life to eight people through organ donation."

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Vinay and Padma Andalu
Vinay; Padma Andalu

Hyderabad: Two brain-dead donors saved eight lives via organ donation, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Sunday, September 20, as he paid tribute to them.

In a post on X, Sajjanar said, “Vinay, 26, a techie from Kamareddy who was declared brain dead, and Padma Andalu, 60, from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, have given a new lease of life to eight people through organ donation.”

He also appreciated the families of Vinay and Andalu and said, “Even in profound grief, this act of organ donation by their family members is truly remarkable.

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According to his post, Vinay collapsed due to brain tumour on September 16 and was declared brain-dead on September 19. His kidneys and liver helped two patients each, while his heart saved one life.

Likewise, Padma ran a high fever on September 17 and was rushed to the hospital. On September 19, she was declared brain-dead, prompting her husband to donate her organs. Her liver and both her kidneys saved three lives.

“Organ donation is a divine resolve that provides the noble opportunity to live on eternally in someone else’s form even after death, filling with light once again the many families shrouded in darkness,” said Sajjanar.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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