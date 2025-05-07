Two car dealers held in Hyderabad for smuggling liquor from Delhi

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the prohibition and excise department on Wednesday, May 7, arrested two persons who were found smuggling liquor from New Delhi and illegally selling it in the city.

The accused persons are identified as Nagi Reddy and Ravinder, who are car dealers.

According to the officials of the department, Nagi Reddy and Ravinder, who are friends, frequently visit Delhi to buy second-hand cars and bring them to the city.

Also Read 2 held for selling 203 banned e cigarettes worth Rs 4.5 lakh

During their visit, they started buying liquor from Delhi and were transporting it to Hyderabad. Both of them were selling it to their friends at a higher price and earning profits illegally.

On information, the enforcement team of the prohibition and excise department caught them and seized 105 bottles of liquor of various brands. A case has been registered.