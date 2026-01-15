Two cases filed after Puranapul temple vandalism, violence

Hyderabad: The Kamatipura police booked two cases pertaining to the vandalism at a temple in Puranapul and the subsequent violent incidents that resulted in injuries to five people and damage to a religious flag, a shrine, and some vehicles on Wednesday, January 14.

Heavy police deployment continues in and around Puranapul and its surroundings.

Cases

The first case was booked regarding the vandalism at the temple in Puranapul by an unknown person, which led to tension.

The second case was booked against a mob for damaging vehicles, attacking police with stones, damaging a religious flag and graves at Puranapul Darwaza, and attacking people of a particular community.

Puranapul temple vandalism, violence

On Wednesday, tension prevailed at Puranapul Darwaza after unidentified persons allegedly vandalised a temple.

Locals who noticed the vandalism alerted residents, following which a mob gathered and staged a protest. Police reached the spot and prevented any outbreak of violence. Senior officials held talks with locals and the damaged portion of the idol was restored.