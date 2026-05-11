Two children burnt alive at a shed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a heartbreaking incident, two children were burnt alive after a sudden fire broke out in a temporary shed at Narayanapura, Bengaluru, on Monday, May 11.

The deceased children have been identified as five-year-old Arjun and three-year-old Asha. The family, which had reportedly come to the city in search of daily wage work, was living in a makeshift shed in the area.

According to police, the children’s parents had gone out to work and left them in the care of their grandmother. However, the grandmother briefly stepped out of the shed and moved a short distance away when the incident occurred.

During that time, a fire suddenly engulfed the shed under mysterious circumstances. Hearing the cries of the children, locals rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue them. Despite their efforts, the fire spread rapidly and the children were trapped inside.

By the time the blaze was brought under control, both children had suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot, police said.

The tragic incident created panic and grief in the locality, with residents expressing shock over the loss of the two children.

Police from Kothanur Police Station visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and further investigation is underway.

Authorities are also examining whether the fire was triggered by an electrical short circuit, a cooking-related accident or any other reason. The bodies of the children were shifted for postmortem examination.

The incident once again highlights the vulnerability of migrant labour families living in temporary shelters with limited safety measures and basic infrastructure.