Two children die in wall collapse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two children died in the early hours on Monday, June 3, when a wall collapsed on them while they were playing. The incident took place at Babul Reddy Nagar in Mailardevpally. Four other persons were also injured in the wall collapse.

The deceased children were aged three years and eight years. While it was earlier believed that they were sleeping when the incident took place, the police however said otherwise. The wall collapsed most likely due to heavy rains last night, which was more intense in some areas than others.

The police stated the injured were taken to a hospital and are under treatment.

Heavy rainfall yesterday lashed many districts of Telangana. For today, too, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall in the state. many areas including Musheerabad, Asifnagar, Shaikpet, Amberpet, Bahadurpura, Saidabad, Bandlaguda, Himayatnagar, and Khairatabad received significant rainfall.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecasted that the rainfall in Telangana will continue till June 7.

Issuing a yellow alert, it has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., in the state.

For Hyderabad, too, the department has forecasted rains till June 6. However, the yellow alert for the city is on June 4.