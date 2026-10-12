Two class 6 students drown while collecting lotus flowers in AP

A villager noticed a pair of slippers on the bank and alerted others, who pulled one of the boys out of the water.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
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Uppugundur: Two class 6 students drowned in a pond while collecting lotus flowers in Prakasam district on Monday, a police official said.

The boys, both students of a local Zilla Parishad school, had left their homes around 9 am. One of them was spotted floating in the pond around 10.30 am, the official told PTI.

A villager noticed a pair of slippers on the bank and alerted others, who pulled one of the boys out of the water.

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The villagers later spotted another pair of slippers on the bank and searched the pond, where they found the second boy at the bottom, the official said.

The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem examination. Police were in the process of registering a case, he added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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