Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is creating a massive buzz as the makers actively finalize contestants for the upcoming season. Now, two popular television stars are almost confirmed to join the adventure-packed show and the names will leave you all excited.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants

Sources close to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 have it that popular television actors Avinash Mishra and Isha Malviya have been recently approached for the show and are almost confirmed to participate. Buzz has it that both of them have already signed the dotted lines.

With their strong fan following and prior reality show experience, their entry into Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show is expected to add excitement and drama to the upcoming season.

Isha Malviya, best known for her role as Jasmine Sandhu in Udaariyaan, has won hearts with her acting and social media presence. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 17 and made it to the final weeks before getting evicted just before the grand finale.

Avinash Mishra, a well-known name in the TV industry, has showcased his acting skills in hit shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, and Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. Fans last saw him in Bigg Boss 18, and now he is gearing up to take on daring stunts in KKK 15.

As per reports, all contestants will fly to an international destination in May 2025 for the shoot, though the location remains undisclosed.

