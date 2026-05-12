Two dead after KSRTC bus collides with bike on Karnataka-Telangana border

Hyderabad: Two people died in a horrific bus accident on the Karnataka-Telangana border on Tuesday, May 12, when their bike collided with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

According to sources, the accident occurred on the Zaheerabad-Bidar road when the bike, travelling from Telangana to Karnataka, and the KSRTC bus, coming from the opposite direction, collided with each other at a turn.

Both vehicles were reportedly speeding, and the bus driver, while trying to avoid the bike, lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to topple over and fall into bushes on the side of the road.

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The bike did not manage to get away from the collision, and both passengers died on the spot. They have been identified as Narasimhalu, 54 and his son Arun, 22. Both were residents of Telangana.

The bus was carrying 13 passengers and was headed to Hyderabad. Five to six people received minor injuries and have been shifted to the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) Hospital, an official from Bidar Market Police Station told Siasat.com.