Two dead, three injured in accident in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two persons died while three others were in an accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Sunday, March 9.

The accident occurred on National Highway 65 when the car rammed into a stationary truck. According to the police, the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment. All passengers were residents of Alwal, in Hyderabad; they were travelling to Vijayawada.

The police said that the truck driver had stopped his vehicle on the highway to have tea, while the car going in the same direction did not notice the stationary vehicle and rammed into it.

In the past, too, there have been quite a few accidents in Telangana where cars moving at a high speed have rammed into trucks causing the death of passengers.