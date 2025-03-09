Two dead, three injured in accident in Telangana

All passengers were residents of Alwal, in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 9th March 2025 11:21 am IST
Two dead, three injured in accident in Telangana
Representational Image by siasat.com

Hyderabad: Two persons died while three others were in an accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Sunday, March 9.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accident occurred on National Highway 65 when the car rammed into a stationary truck. According to the police, the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment. All passengers were residents of Alwal, in Hyderabad; they were travelling to Vijayawada.

Also Read
Telangana: Three of a family die after car falls inside SRSP canal

The police said that the truck driver had stopped his vehicle on the highway to have tea, while the car going in the same direction did not notice the stationary vehicle and rammed into it.

MS Creative School

In the past, too, there have been quite a few accidents in Telangana where cars moving at a high speed have rammed into trucks causing the death of passengers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 9th March 2025 11:21 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button