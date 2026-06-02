Two dead, two injured after car rams lorry in Telangana’s Siddipet

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 4:15 pm IST
People gather at the accident site
People gather at the accident site

Hyderabad: At least two people died and two others were injured in an accident in Siddipet after a car rammed a stationary lorry on Tuesday, June 2.

The accident occurred near the Mettapally area on the Siddipet-Warangal road. The family of four was travelling from Siddipet to Khammam. The accident occurred at 9 am and the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A video shared on social media showed residents trying to help the survivors after the accident.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official of the Siddipet Police said, “The family was a native of Badrachalam. The deceased were identified as Ravindernath and his wife Sunitha, One of the injured persons was identified as Ajay.”

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official added.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 4:15 pm IST

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