Two dead, two injured after car rams lorry in Telangana’s Siddipet

Hyderabad: At least two people died and two others were injured in an accident in Siddipet after a car rammed a stationary lorry on Tuesday, June 2.

The accident occurred near the Mettapally area on the Siddipet-Warangal road. The family of four was travelling from Siddipet to Khammam. The accident occurred at 9 am and the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

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A video shared on social media showed residents trying to help the survivors after the accident.

At least two people died and two others were injured in an accident in Siddipet after a car rammed a stationary lorry on Tuesday, June 2.



The accident occurred near Mettapally area on the Siddipet – Warangal road. The family of four was travelling from Siddipet to Khammam. The… pic.twitter.com/SVWU57u7tv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 2, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official of the Siddipet Police said, “The family was a native of Badrachalam. The deceased were identified as Ravindernath and his wife Sunitha, One of the injured persons was identified as Ajay.”

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official added.