Two dead, two injured after car rams lorry in Telangana’s Siddipet

Hyderabad: At least two people died and two others were injured in an accident in Siddipet after a car rammed a stationary lorry on Tuesday, June 2.
The accident occurred near the Mettapally area on the Siddipet-Warangal road. The family of four was travelling from Siddipet to Khammam. The accident occurred at 9 am and the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.
A video shared on social media showed residents trying to help the survivors after the accident.
Speaking to Siasat.com, an official of the Siddipet Police said, “The family was a native of Badrachalam. The deceased were identified as Ravindernath and his wife Sunitha, One of the injured persons was identified as Ajay.”
A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official added.