Two degrees simultaneously may create problems for universities in Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: The University Grant Commission (UGC) to allow students to pursue two full-time and same-level degree programs in physical mode simultaneously either at the same university or different universities has created a challenging situation for universities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The UGC had issued detailed guidelines and said the option will be available to students from the 2022-23 academic session. But the universities in the states are facing difficulties to implement this program.

There are different opinions of experts in this regard. Several subject experts and scholars have pointed out that the UGC’s decision to allow students to take up two full-time academic programs simultaneously in physical mode may hamper the quality of honours courses at the undergraduate level.

According to the UGC rules, students can attend physical classes for one course and pursue another course through distance education. It is interesting to see how the State Universities will implement this rule.