Two die, one injured after balcony portion caves in Begumpet

The electricians have been identified as Devidas and his son Vivek, while the third person has been identified as Dwarka Prasad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 6:03 pm IST
Image shows Close-up of a deceased person's feet with a blank identification tag tied to the toe in a morgue setting.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Two electricians died, and one person sustained serious injuries after a balcony slab collapsed at Srivatsa Apartments located in Methodist Colony of Hyderabad’s Begumpet area on Saturday, March 21.

The electricians have been identified as Devidas and his son Vivek. The injured person’s name is Dwarka Prasad.

According to Panjagutta police, Prasad called the father-son for electrical work at his residence.

Subhan Haleem

While working on the balcony, the slab caved in causing all three people to fall down.

Devidas and Vivek died on the spot. Their bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. Prasad is undergoing treatment at Wellness Hospital.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 6:03 pm IST

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