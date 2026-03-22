Two die, one injured after balcony portion caves in Begumpet

Hyderabad: Two electricians died, and one person sustained serious injuries after a balcony slab collapsed at Srivatsa Apartments located in Methodist Colony of Hyderabad’s Begumpet area on Saturday, March 21.

The electricians have been identified as Devidas and his son Vivek. The injured person’s name is Dwarka Prasad.

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According to Panjagutta police, Prasad called the father-son for electrical work at his residence.

While working on the balcony, the slab caved in causing all three people to fall down.

Devidas and Vivek died on the spot. Their bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. Prasad is undergoing treatment at Wellness Hospital.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.