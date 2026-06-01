Two drunk men fall into well; Medak police, fire personnel called for rescue

They were reportedly roaming around the neighbourhood.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 1st June 2026 5:12 pm IST
Drunk men fall into well in Medak, police, fire personnel called for rescue
Drunk men fall into well in Medak, police, fire personnel called for rescue

Hyderabad: Two intoxicated men fell into a dry well in Medak district’s Chinnashankarampet area while walking around at night on Sunday, May 31.

The authorities were informed after locals heard screams from the well. Fire personnel safely pulled the two individuals out of the dry well using a ladder.

One of the men was identified as 59-year-old Bhaskar. They were both drunk and were reportedly roaming around the neighbourhood.

Subhan Bakery

Videos of the incident show a long ladder placed inside the well as rescue personnel helped the two people climb outside using a rope.

They are under medical care.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 1st June 2026 5:12 pm IST

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