Two drunk men fall into well; Medak police, fire personnel called for rescue

Hyderabad: Two intoxicated men fell into a dry well in Medak district’s Chinnashankarampet area while walking around at night on Sunday, May 31.

The authorities were informed after locals heard screams from the well. Fire personnel safely pulled the two individuals out of the dry well using a ladder.

One of the men was identified as 59-year-old Bhaskar. They were both drunk and were reportedly roaming around the neighbourhood.

Videos of the incident show a long ladder placed inside the well as rescue personnel helped the two people climb outside using a rope.

Two intoxicated men fell into a dry well in Medak district's Chinnashankarampet area while walking around at night on Sunday, May 31.



The authorities were informed after local residents heard screams from the well. The officers pulled them out safely with the help of fire… pic.twitter.com/Nq1ZVaGuWq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 1, 2026

They are under medical care.