Two engineering students killed in high-speed crash in Hyderabad

The victims, Shiva and Sandeep Johel, died after a speeding Honda City hit their motorcycle on the Vanasthalipuram–Hastinapuram road late Tuesday night.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2026 10:21 am IST
Accident scene in Telangana's Wanaparthy after a fatal road crash involving two deaths.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Two young men lost their lives in a horrific road accident on the main Vanasthalipuram–Hastinapuram road in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, April 7.

The two victims are engineering students from Mahaveer College. The victims—identified as Shiva and Sandeep Johel, second-year ECE students at Mahaveer Engineering College—were riding their motorcycle when the Honda City, approaching from behind at high speed, hit them.

After colliding with the motorcycle, the car spiralled out of control, flipping over multiple times on the road before coming to a halt upside down.

Subhan Bakery

Car driver admitted to hospital

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary. The car driver suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2026 10:21 am IST

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