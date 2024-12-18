Two fake death in Telangana to claim Rs 5L Rythu Bima insurance

Hyderabad: In an incident which came to light this week, two persons allegedly faked death to claim Rs 5 lakh insurance claims under the Rythu Bima scheme in Guttakindhipally village of Medak district.

Pitla Srinu and Eligondi Mallesham allegedly faked their death and secured death certificates from the panchayat secretary. Srinu was believed to have died in 2021, and his wife Jyothi received the death certificate. In 2023, Mallesham faked his death and his wife Shekhavva received the death certificate from the panchayat secretary.

Having been informed about the crime, agricultural extension officer Bhargavi conducted an inquiry and found the allegations true.

On receiving the complaint on December 14, Medak rural police went to the village on Wednesday, only to find the houses of both the accused locked.

The investigation officer told the media that those who tried to cheat by faking their death would be arrested and legal action would be taken against them.

Reports stated that the son of a former sarpanch was known to have been the mastermind behind the fraud.