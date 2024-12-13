Two fake policemen threaten drugs case, extort Rs 25K from motorist

Hyderabad: A man in Hyderabad was duped and extorted by two imposters who staged a drug possession ruse during his commute. The incident unfolded on Wednesday, December 11, when Bharath, a resident of Uppal, was travelling from Nagaram to Uppal.

While on the road, Bharath agreed to give a lift to a man who requested a ride to Rampalli. During the journey, another individual claiming to be a policeman stopped the vehicle for a check. Seizing the opportunity, the passenger produced a packet of cannabis (marijuana/ganja) and accused Bharath of being a drug dealer.

The fake policeman and the passenger then assaulted Bharath and demanded Rs 25,000, threatening him with imprisonment on false drug charges. After extorting the money, the duo fled to the Chiryala bus stop.

Upon realising he had been conned, Bharath reported the incident to the Keesara police station.

Keesara CI Venkataiah confirmed that a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.