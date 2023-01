Bhopal: Two fighter jets — a Sukhoi-30 MKI and Mirage 2000 — crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Saturday.

#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

As per information, the two jets had taken off from the Gwalior airbase.

Air Force and district administration officials have reached the crash spot, as well as police and army personnel.

Further details are awaited.