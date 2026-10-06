Two get 4 days’ jail for smoking, creating public nuisance

Hyderabad: A court here on Tuesday, October 6, sentenced two individuals to four days of imprisonment for roaming suspiciously, smoking cigarettes in public places, and creating a public nuisance under the jurisdiction of Kulsumpura police station, Golconda zone.

Sub-Inspector (SI) K. Swetha of the police station had registered an e-petty case against the two individuals on September 30 this year and produced them before the court.

The accused are 24-year-old U. Saikiran of Durga Nagar and 26-year-old N. Naveen from Vanasthalipuram. Both are employees of private firms.

Upon establishing their guilt under Section 61(b) of the City Police (CP) Act, IV Special Judicial Magistrate P. Savithri Devi at the Manoranjan Complex, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, sentenced them to four days of simple imprisonment.

The police warned that strict legal action will be initiated against anyone involved in disrupting law and order, smoking in public places, causing inconvenience to citizens, or creating public nuisance.