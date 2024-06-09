Hyderabad: Two held as cops foil bid to kidnap businessman

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested for kidnapping a businessman from Narsingi on Saturday night, said police.

The accused, Ande Kranthi Kumar and K Sandeep, both natives of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, had kidnapped the businessman M Sheshu Vardhan Reddy from Narsingi Rotary while he was going in a car. The accused were taking him to Kurnool district to settle an ongoing financial issue between them.

Upon receiving information of kidnapping on public road, the Narsingi police rushed to the spot and began investigation. The car of Sheshu Reddy was parked on roadside and on information provided by his wife, the police alerted all police stations in Telangana.

The police identified the car in which M Sheshu was being taken away. The car was traced in Mahbubnagar and the officials of Addakula police station intercepted the car and rescued M Sheshu. The two kidnappers were arrested immediately.

G Harikrishna Reddy, SHO Narsingi police station stated that M Sheshu had business dealings with the accused persons and allegedly owes them some money. “After failing to get the money Kranthi and Sandeep tried to kidnap and take him to Kurnool to recover the amount,” said Harikrishna Reddy.