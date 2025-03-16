Two held for acid attack on temple accountant in Saidabad

The attack occurred when a man approached him, requesting to perform an archana and homa.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th March 2025 9:31 am IST
Hyderabad: Two persons were detained on Saturday, March 15, for throwing acid on a temple accountant in Saidabad on March 12.

The incident occurred at Pedda Thota Bhu Lakshmi Temple. The victim, identified as Narsinga Rao, was attacked by the suspects after which locals informed the police regarding the incident. Following a complaint, the Saidabad police registered a case and began investigating.

Rao, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar Colony, had been working at the temple for several years. The attack occurred when a man approached him, requesting to perform an archana and homa. As Rao was preparing the receipt book, the assailant suddenly threw acid on him and fled on a motorcycle.

Locals and worshippers gathered at the temple, demanding immediate justice. Hindu organizations staged protests, calling for the arrest and strict punishment of the attacker.

Following the examination of the CCTV footage, the accused were nabbed. The motive behind the acid attack is unclear.

Further details awaited.

