Two held for attack on foreign students; MEA says ‘strict action being taken’

The Gujarat police on Sunday, Match 17, arrested two persons in connection with the attack on International Muslim students for offering prayers in Gujarat University’s (GU) hostel on late March 16 night.

“Two Ahmedabad residents – Hitesh Mewada and Bharat Patel – were arrested on charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 447 (punishment for trespass), among others,” said Tarun Duggal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Zone 7.

Police have also booked 20-25 people.

As many as five students from Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka were offering the Taraweeh namaz, a night prayer during Ramzan, when members of a right-wing outfit in saffron shawls, created a ruckus and attacked them. The incident took place at Block A hostel where the foreign students reside.

Strict action against attackers: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that it is in touch with the Gujarat government and strict action is being taken against those who attacked a group of foreign students while they were offering namaz inside a university hostel premises.

“The state government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators.



According to the victims, who were from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, and two African countries, the attackers fled the scene as the police arrived.

Armed with sticks and knives, they forcefully entered the hostel and assaulted them, causing damage to the property.

Dr Neerja Gupta, University Vice-Chancellor, said: “We are taking this matter seriously. We will soon take some administrative decisions in this matter. Even the police are working with us to address this matter. It is yet to be investigated whether the students who attacked were university students or not. Namaaz is a personal decision, and whether they are having it in their room or the mosque, and what is ideal for them — all these only students can answer.”

Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner J.S. Malik confirmed that an investigation is underway, emphasising the commitment to justice and the protection of all students.

(With inputs from IANS)