Two held for drug peddling in Telangana, 500 grams Alprazolam seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), along with the Wanaparthy, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar police, on Thursday, June 5, nabbed two persons involved in the illegal trade of Alprazolam.

The officials also seized 500 grams of the banned substance. The accused were identified as Bhaskar Goud and E Narasimha Goud, both residents of Gadwal. The absconding persons are identified as Ramakrishna, Jagadish, Gopal and Harshavardhan Goud belonging to Andhra Pradesh.

According to TGANB, Bhaskar and Narsimha were caught red-handed during a transaction at the Agriculture Market Yard in Pebbair. A case was booked against them.

During the interrogation, Narsimhulu confessed to having run the illegal trade for the past five years, illicitly transporting and selling Alprazolam in and around Gadwal, Pebbair and Kurnool city.

The accused procured the substance from suppliers in Kurnool, including Gopal Goud, Jagadish Goud, and Harshavardhan Goud at Rs 2.8 lakh per kg, later selling it to buyers for Rs 4 lakh per kg.

Investigation revealed that Bhaskar Goud had been purchasing Alprazolam from Narsimhulu Goud for a toddy shop.

Upon arriving at Pebbair town to complete another purchase, he was nabbed along with Narsimhulu Goud in a sting operation conducted by the TGANB and local police.

Upon searching them, the police officials found transparent packets containing light-yellow powder, which was later confirmed by forensic experts as banned Alprazolam. Both individuals were taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.