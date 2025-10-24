Two held for power cable theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested on Thursday, October 24, for allegedly stealing power cables in Hyderabad’s Miyapur area.

The accused, identified as Kancharla Dilip Kumar, 35, of Suraram in Jeedimetla, and Nishal Karelkar, of Hafeezpet. According to Miyapur police, the accused had earlier committed eight similar offences and was involved in three more recent thefts in the Miyapur police limits.

They said that on October 18, a builder from the Nagarjuna Enclave approached them and filed a complaint stating that 25 electric wire bundles were stolen from his construction site.

Following an investigation, the police found that the accused used to recce unsecured construction sites and break open locks using an iron rod. They would steal the wires from scrap shops in Madinaguda and Secunderabad.