Two independent candidates join AIMIM after municipal wins

AIMIM had secured 47 wards in municipalities and 22 in municipal corporations in the recently held Telangana municipal elections.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th February 2026 10:05 pm IST
Group of politicians with garlands and traditional attire at an indoor event.
Hyderabad: Two independent candidates, who won as ward members in Nalgonda and Karimnagar municipal corporations, joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday, February 15.

Candidate Moinuddin, who was elected from ward number 24 (Rahman Bagh) in Nalgonda Municipal Corporation and Majid Hussain, who was elected from division number 59 (Mukrampura) in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, joined AIMIM in the presence of party President Asaduddin Owaisi.

They party secured the highest number of wins in Bhainsa and Bodhan municipalities with 12 seats each. In municipal corporations, they bagged the highest number of wards in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation with 14 wins.

Newly elected councillors and corporators will take oath on February 16, and on the same day, they will elect municipal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons and corporation mayors and deputy mayors.

