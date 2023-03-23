Two IndiGo flyers booked for being drunk, misbehaving with crew

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Sahar Police on Thursday booked two IndiGo flyers travelling from Dubai to Mumbai for allegedly being drunk and misbehaving with the crew, said the police.

The arrested passengers have been identified as Dattatreya Bapardekar and John George D’Souza.

“Two Indigo flyers have been booked under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & sections 21,22 and 25 of Aircraft rules for being drunk & misbehaving with the crew. Both were arrested formally but as the sections were bailable, they were granted bail from the police station itself”, DCP Dixit Gedam, Mumbai Police told ANI.

Also Read Hail damages IndiGo flight descending towards Hyderabad Airport

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 22, and it is alleged that passengers John George D’Souza and Dattatreya Anand Bapardekar started drinking after the flight took off from Dubai on an Indigo flight coming from Dubai to Mumbai. When the cabin crew found this, they informed them about the ban on drinking alcohol inside the flight. But both the accused got infuriated and stood up from their seat and started walking inside the flight drunk.

The police said that an FIR was registered against both passengers after a complaint was received from IndiGo.

Further probe is underway, as informed by the police.