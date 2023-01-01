Two killed as car runs amok in Hyderabad

Two persons, including a woman who were standing in front of a tiffin centre, died on the spot. Two others were injured and shifted to a hospital.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 1st January 2023 10:55 am IST
Telangana: Three die in Nizamabad road accident
Representative Image

Hyderabad: New Year began on a tragic note as two pedestrians were killed when a car ran amok in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

Two others were injured in the accident that occurred in Banjara Hills. A car, which was heading towards Punjagutta from Jubilee Hills check post, ran amok hitting two pedestrians and the cars parked by the roadside.

Two persons, including a woman who were standing in front of a tiffin centre, died on the spot. Two others were injured and shifted to a hospital.

Also Read
Hyderabad: ‘Hum Apke Saath Hai’ campaign to provide 300 free cabs on NY’s eve

Police said three cars were damaged in the accident. The car driver apparently lost control, hitting the pedestrians and stationary cars.

Police suspect that the man driving the car was under the influence of alcohol. Both the occupants of the cars were students of an engineering college.

The accident took place hours after New Year celebrations and an intensive drive by the police against drunken driving.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button