Two killed as lorries collide, catch fire on Warangal-Khammam highway

Hyderabad: At least two people were killed after two lorries collided on the Warangal-Khammam national highway at Chandru Thanda in Tirumalyapalem mandal of Khammam district on Tuesday, May 12.

One of the lorries was carrying onions, and the other was carrying coal. The collision was so severe that both vehicles caught fire, leaving the drivers with no chance of escape.

Tirumalyapalem police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured lorry cleaners to a nearby hospital for treatment. A fire engine was also dispatched and brought the blaze under control.

Videos circulating on social media showed that the accident had caused a traffic jam on the highway. Further details are awaited.